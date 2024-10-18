Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 890 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %
BAH stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $164.58.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
