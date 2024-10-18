Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 890 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %

BAH stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $164.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.