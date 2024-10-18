Barclays Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $137.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

NYSE:BABA opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

