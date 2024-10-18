Barclays Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

GM opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

