Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 276 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.60).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 0.9 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

BARC stock opened at GBX 242.85 ($3.17) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.39. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.02 ($3.21). The firm has a market cap of £35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($141,445.19). In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,421.39). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($141,445.19). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.