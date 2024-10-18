Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 261,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 394,771 shares.The stock last traded at $46.54 and had previously closed at $46.53.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,576,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

