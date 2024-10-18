Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.