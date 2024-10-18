Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,834 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

