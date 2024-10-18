BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $601.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $610.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $573.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

