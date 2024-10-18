BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 610,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 1,141,238 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,879,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,468,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

