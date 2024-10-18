BCS Wealth Management Buys 23,667 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $810.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.