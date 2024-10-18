BCS Wealth Management Buys 78,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

