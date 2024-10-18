BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

