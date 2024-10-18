BCS Wealth Management Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,997,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,155 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,932,000 after buying an additional 178,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
