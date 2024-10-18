Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.