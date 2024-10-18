Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

JBHT stock opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

