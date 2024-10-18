Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTC. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

BNTC stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

