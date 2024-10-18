Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $42.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.