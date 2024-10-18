Berkshire Money Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 371,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BAUG opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

