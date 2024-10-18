Bfsg LLC Buys New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $254.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

