Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

