Bfsg LLC Has $408,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

