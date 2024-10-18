Bfsg LLC Has $907,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3,352.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $998.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,039.64. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

