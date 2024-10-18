Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at $647,193,688.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,952,300 shares of company stock worth $129,050,026. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

