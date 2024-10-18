Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $247.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $177.98 and a 52 week high of $248.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

