Bfsg LLC Sells 174 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

