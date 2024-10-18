Bfsg LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.