Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $331,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,005.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,736. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $331,727.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,005.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,366 shares of company stock worth $1,370,158. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $426.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

