BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 572,817 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

