Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 23,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Bit Digital Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,229,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 4.79.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.