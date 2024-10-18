Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,940,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 23,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Bit Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,229,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 4.79.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Bit Digital



Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

