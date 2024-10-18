BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $68,797.25 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $68,797.25 or 1.00009174 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $854.38 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006306 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,796.56745162 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

