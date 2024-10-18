BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.77 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.77 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,831.86 or 1.00037580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998099 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

