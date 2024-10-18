BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.79 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,873.96 or 0.99974019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998925 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

