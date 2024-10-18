BITICA COIN One Day Volume Reaches $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.96 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,407.61 or 1.00071971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998099 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

