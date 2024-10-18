BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 162,740 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $11.00.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

