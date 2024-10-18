BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 162,740 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $11.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
