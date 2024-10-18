Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

