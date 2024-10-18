Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 46,668 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after acquiring an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

