Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,864 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 159,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 326,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.66.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

