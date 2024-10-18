Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.