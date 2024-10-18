Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

