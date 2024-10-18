Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

