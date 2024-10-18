Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 909 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN opened at $486.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

