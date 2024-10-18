bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 567.29% and a negative return on equity of 207.25%. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in bluebird bio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

