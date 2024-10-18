BNB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $599.91 or 0.00876768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.55 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,611 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,660.74676916. The last known price of BNB is 595.12677042 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2262 active market(s) with $1,696,261,651.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
