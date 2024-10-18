BNB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $599.91 or 0.00876768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $87.55 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,611 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

