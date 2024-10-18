Boeing (NYSE:BA) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $152.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

NYSE BA opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

