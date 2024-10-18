Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE BOW opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. Bowhead Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at $265,000.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

