Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.08 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,349,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

