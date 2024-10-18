Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Braze and Banzai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Braze alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 0 18 0 3.00 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Braze presently has a consensus target price of $58.53, indicating a potential upside of 93.42%. Banzai International has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.37%. Given Braze’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braze is more favorable than Banzai International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.5% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Braze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Banzai International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Braze and Banzai International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $535.87 million 5.74 -$129.17 million ($1.28) -23.64 Banzai International $4.56 million 0.86 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

Banzai International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braze.

Risk and Volatility

Braze has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze -22.01% -25.89% -14.25% Banzai International N/A N/A -127.56%

Summary

Braze beats Banzai International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.