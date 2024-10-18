Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 4% Higher – What’s Next?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.42. 254,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 141,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Get Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.