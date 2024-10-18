Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
