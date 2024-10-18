Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.