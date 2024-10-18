Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Sells $196,360.60 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

